Breakfast: Happy Birthday, Arnold

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100
Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.
Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee
All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever
After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed
Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100
The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100
DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.
Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs
Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.
Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute
WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.
Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation
It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.
Breakfast: Texans media days recap
If seeing the Texans in full uniform doesn't get you pumped for September, we don't know what will.
Breakfast: An underrated rookie camp emphasis
The importance of special teams was stressed this weekend at rookie minicamp.