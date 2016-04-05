 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Breakfast: Texans react to NCAA championship

Apr 05, 2016 at 01:09 AM

Villanova won the national championship, 77-74, after a buzzer beater over North Carolina Monday night at NRG Stadium.

Texans players reacted to what may be one of the best finishes in NCAA championship history.

*Twitter.com/DeepSlant*

