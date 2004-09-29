Brown named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

"Anytime you are recognized as having an exceptional week, it is obviously a very big honor," Texans K Kris Brown said. "I am not able to be successful without 10 other guys on the field. All 11 of us were able to go out and execute our jobs. I accept the award on behalf of my teammates."

Brown (5-11, 205) kicked a game-winning 49-yard field goal against the Chiefs with two seconds remaining in regulation to give the Texans their first win of 2004. Brown had connected on field goal attempts of 28 and 49 yards earlier in the game, as well as his only extra point attempt. It was Brown's eighth game-winning field goal of his career and his fourth game-winner as a Texan. He has converted all six of his field goal attempts this season and has made all 51 of his extra point attempts as a Texan.

"Kris is off to a very good start," Texans head coach Dom Capers said. "He's been consistent through the first three games of the season and I'm happy that he's being recognized. He's a guy I have a lot of confidence in, because he has done it time and time again."

