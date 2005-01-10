Brown NFLPA nominee





HOUSTON - Houston Texans K Kris Brown was voted the team's Byron "Whizzer" White Humanitarian Award nominee by teammates and will be eligible to win the award at the 2005 NFL Players Gridiron Gala, hosted by the NFL Players Association, on April 7 in Washington, D.C.

In addition to being a team leader, Brown is active within the Houston community. He and his wife, Amy, founded the Kris Brown Kicks Club for Kids, which raises money to benefit the families of child patients in need at a local hospital. Brown's foundation has raised $106,500 in 2004.