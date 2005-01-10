Brown NFLPA nominee

Jan 09, 2005 at 06:00 PM


HOUSTON - Houston Texans K Kris Brown was voted the team's Byron "Whizzer" White Humanitarian Award nominee by teammates and will be eligible to win the award at the 2005 NFL Players Gridiron Gala, hosted by the NFL Players Association, on April 7 in Washington, D.C.

In addition to being a team leader, Brown is active within the Houston community. He and his wife, Amy, founded the Kris Brown Kicks Club for Kids, which raises money to benefit the families of child patients in need at a local hospital. Brown's foundation has raised $106,500 in 2004.

The Byron "Whizzer" White Award is presented annually to the player who serves his team, community and country, in the spirit of Byron Raymond White. White, who served as a Justice of the Supreme Court, was a noted scholar, athlete, patriot, humanitarian and public servant.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

