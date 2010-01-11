Busy Monday

Jan 11, 2010 at 04:54 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The big news at Texans HQ today is the reported interview of Rick Dennison for the vacant offensive coordinator position. If you don't know much about Dennison, here's his bio. He's an educated guy: has a B.A. and M.A. in civil engineering from Colorado State.

-Linebacker Brian Cushing is up for the 2009 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award. He was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year by the AP last Tuesday. To vote for Cushing, click here.

-Left tackle Duane Brown tweeted that he had arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee.

-The Texans beat Tom Cable and the Raiders in Week 4, and will travel to Oakland next season. But Cable might not be there.

-Also, Jacksonville head coach Jack Del Rio is meeting with owner Wayne Weaver today.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Collaborative Effort | Vandermeer's View

With six first-round picks in the next three years and a gigantic amount of salary cap space for 2023, this is the runway the Houston Texans were looking for to get back to the postseason and beyond.
news

Edge defenders on the Texans 2022 schedule | Daily Brew

John Harris writes about the edge defenders on the Houston Texans schedule for 2022.
news

Tytus Howard, WR in the Draft, Trades on the Way? | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about trades in the NFL Draft, OL Tytus Howard, and much more.
news

University of Houston 2022 Pro Day | Notebook

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris attended the University of Houston Pro Day on Friday.
Advertising