Busy Monday

The big news at Texans HQ today is the reported interview of Rick Dennison for the vacant offensive coordinator position. If you don't know much about Dennison, here's his bio. He's an educated guy: has a B.A. and M.A. in civil engineering from Colorado State.

-Linebacker Brian Cushing is up for the 2009 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award. He was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year by the AP last Tuesday. To vote for Cushing, click here.

-Left tackle Duane Brown tweeted that he had arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee.

-The Texans beat Tom Cable and the Raiders in Week 4, and will travel to Oakland next season. But Cable might not be there.