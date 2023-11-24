By the Numbers - Jacksonville Jaguars Week 12

Each week is a big one in the NFL, but this matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday is on a different level. The top two teams in the AFC South will go toe-to-toe on Sunday at high noon at NRG Stadium. Let's dive into the numbers for this monster matchup against the Jaguars.
4 - The Jaguars and Texans combined wins at this point last year.
13 - The Jaguars and Texans combined wins at this point in the 2023 season.
3 - The Texans have three pass catchers with 39+ catches this season - Nico Collins (43), Tank Dell (42) and Dalton Schultz (39)
76 - Nico is on pace for 76 receptions this season, while Tank is on pace for 75 and Dalton is on pace for 66.
1 - The Texans have one rushing TD by a RB this season at NRG Stadium and that was Devin 'Motor' Singletary's TD last week against the Arizona Cardinals. Hoping that we add at least a pair of RB rushing TD on Sunday.
7.0 - Texans DE Jon Greenard has 7.0 sacks through 10 games, projecting a career high of 12.0 over a full season.
3 - The Texans have won three in a row for the first time since 2018 when the Texans set a career high with nine wins in a row.
13 - Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley had 13 receptions in the four games before last week's matchup with the Titans. 13 receptions for 138 yards.
7 - Against the Titans last week, Ridley had seven catches for 103 yards and his first multi-TD game with two.
Four games prior to the Titans game - 13 snags for 138 yards and no TD
Against the Titans - 7 receptions for 103 yards and two TD.
12 - Last year in week 17, Jaguars RB Travis Etienne AVERAGED 12 yards per carry on nine carries, and didn't even play in the second half of a 31-3 win over the Texans at NRG Stadium. In the earlier matchup in 2022, Etienne AVERAGED 7.10 yards per carry. Also, add in 75 yards of receiving total in those two games as well.
4.63 - In the first matchup between these two teams in week three, Etienne was held well under his 2022 average against the Texans. He ran 19 times for 88 yards, but also had 50 yards receiving.
After a 136 yard performance against the Bills, Etienne has been held under 4.0 yards per carry in each of the last four games.
70 - Etienne did have three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in a 20-10 win over the Steelers in week eight.
The point of the last three notes is that the Jaguars will get the ball to Travis Etienne in a variety of ways, all…day…long.
Alright, that's going to do it for this week. Can't wait for this monumental AFC South matchup on Sunday! Let's GO!!!