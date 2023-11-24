By the Numbers - Jacksonville Jaguars Week 12

Each week is a big one in the NFL, but this matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday is on a different level. The top two teams in the AFC South will go toe-to-toe on Sunday at high noon at NRG Stadium. Let's dive into the numbers for this monster matchup against the Jaguars.

4 - The Jaguars and Texans combined wins at this point last year.

13 - The Jaguars and Texans combined wins at this point in the 2023 season.

3 - The Texans have three pass catchers with 39+ catches this season - Nico Collins (43), Tank Dell (42) and Dalton Schultz (39)

76 - Nico is on pace for 76 receptions this season, while Tank is on pace for 75 and Dalton is on pace for 66.

1 - The Texans have one rushing TD by a RB this season at NRG Stadium and that was Devin 'Motor' Singletary's TD last week against the Arizona Cardinals. Hoping that we add at least a pair of RB rushing TD on Sunday.

7.0 - Texans DE Jon Greenard has 7.0 sacks through 10 games, projecting a career high of 12.0 over a full season.

3 - The Texans have won three in a row for the first time since 2018 when the Texans set a career high with nine wins in a row.

13 - Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley had 13 receptions in the four games before last week's matchup with the Titans. 13 receptions for 138 yards.