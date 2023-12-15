By the Numbers: Texans face familiar foe in Week 15 matchup

Dec 15, 2023 at 05:00 PM
John Harris

Texans Analyst

It's time. It's TITANS WEEK which is hitting a bit differently for a few reasons this year. It's the first contest between the Texans and Titans this year and it's not happening until December 17th? Wild. Oh, and the Titans are channeling their inner-Oilers for this matchup against the REAL H-Town professional team? 

Oh, boy.

Let's get into the numbers of this one.

6 - The Titans have six coaches that spent significant years with the Texans - most from 2014 - 2021 - MIke Vrabel, Tim Kelly, Charles London, Pat O'Hara, Shane Bowen and Bobby King. Head coach and both coordinators spent multiple years on the Texans coaching staff. There are numerous staff members in the same boat.

4 - The Titans have four former Texans on the roster - DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Moore, Jaleel Johnson and the Texans starting punter in week one Ty Zentner. They also have a true Houstonian on the Titans practice squad as well - Ross Blacklock.

15 - The Titans scored two touchdowns and one two point conversion in the last 2:40 minutes of game action in their Monday Night Football win over the Miami Dolphins.

In fact, the last team, prior to the Titans, to win after trailing by 14 with less than three minutes remaining AND win the game was the Texans back in 2016. On that Sunday Night seven years ago, the Texans trailed the Colts by 14, scored two TD late in the game and Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked the game winner in overtime.

0 - The number of games that Billy "White Shoes" Johnson played in Nashville, TN

7 - The number of SEASONS that Johnson spent in Houston as a legendary returner and receiver in the NFL.

He will be feted by the Titans, err, Oilers, err Titans, yeah, whatever they're going to be on Sunday. All those adoring fans who….Okay, I'm going to stop, just know White Shoes will be in the building.

90 - Texans QBs Davis Mills and Case Keenum have a combined 90 starts between them, even though neither one has started this season.

7 - Titans rookie QB Will Levis has started just seven games in his career.

4 - Levis threw four TD in his first game against Atlanta.

4 - Levis threw four TD in his last six games.

7 - The Texans could be without as many as eight starters that started just three weeks ago against Jacksonville, not including Nico Collins, who didn't start just due to a personnel grouping situation. Since then, Tytus Howard and Tank Dell were put on IR, C.J. Stroud is dealing with a concussion and more than likely out. Collins could miss due to a calf. George Fant hasn't practiced this week with a hip issue. Will Anderson Jr has an ankle issue and hasn't practiced all week. Blake Cashman and Tavierre Thomas have hamstring issues and haven't practiced all week. That's just in three weeks time. Ouch.

Okay, that's going to do it for this week. This is going to be a tough weekend but one this Texans team needs to show some heart and pride in taking on a confident team coming off of its best W all year.

It's on. Let's GO!!

📸 Practice Photos: Texans prepare for Week 15 at Tennessee

The Houston Texans held practice on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 in preparation for the Week 15 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

