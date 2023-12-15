By the Numbers: Texans face familiar foe in Week 15 matchup

In fact, the last team, prior to the Titans, to win after trailing by 14 with less than three minutes remaining AND win the game was the Texans back in 2016. On that Sunday Night seven years ago, the Texans trailed the Colts by 14, scored two TD late in the game and Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked the game winner in overtime.

0 - The number of games that Billy "White Shoes" Johnson played in Nashville, TN

7 - The number of SEASONS that Johnson spent in Houston as a legendary returner and receiver in the NFL.

He will be feted by the Titans, err, Oilers, err Titans, yeah, whatever they're going to be on Sunday. All those adoring fans who….Okay, I'm going to stop, just know White Shoes will be in the building.

90 - Texans QBs Davis Mills and Case Keenum have a combined 90 starts between them, even though neither one has started this season.

7 - Titans rookie QB Will Levis has started just seven games in his career.

4 - Levis threw four TD in his first game against Atlanta.

4 - Levis threw four TD in his last six games.