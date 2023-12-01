By the Numbers: Texans host Denver Broncos in Week 13 contest

The games you remember are those played in November and December. The Texans matchup with the Denver Broncos this weekend has memorable written all over it. So, let's dive into the numbers with my By the Numbers for this week.

5 - There are five players that have ever won AFC Offensive/Defensive Player of the Month and NFL Rookie of the Month in the same month. Texans QB C.J. Stroud is now one of those five after he took home both honors for the month of November. Those five include Barry Sanders, Edgerrin James, Mike Anderson, Kareem Hunt and Deshaun Watson.

4 - In the month of November, Stroud racked up four straight 300+ yard games, including a record-setting 470 yard, five TD performance against Tampa Bay in that 39-37 shootout.

366.5 - In those four games in November, Stroud threw for nearly 367 yards per game as the Texans went 3-1 in those games.

1 - The Texans have won just one game against the Broncos in the last ten years. In 2013, 2016, 2019 and 2022, the Broncos won each and every one of those games. In 2018, the Texans beat the Broncos. Can you name the Broncos starting QB that day?

0 - The Texans have never beaten a team quarterbacked by Russell Wilson. As a member of the Seahawks, he beat the Texans every four years - 2013, 2017 and 2021. Then, as a member of the Broncos, he beat the Texans in 2022. He threw the game winning TD that day to whom? Can you name that player? Hint: He's a Texan now.

705 - The Texans haven't beaten a team from the AFC West since the day after Christmas 2021. That day, the Texans beat the Los Angeles Chargers and that was 705 days ago.

5 - Texans rookie WR Tank Dell has five or more receptions in his last four games. He also has at least one touchdown in each of those games as well.