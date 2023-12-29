By the Numbers: Texans host Titans in final regular season home game of 2023

Two weeks after one of the most scintillating wins in the 2023 season, the Texans prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Let's dive into the numbers for this matchup on Sunday.

5 - It's been five years since the Texans have beaten the Titans at NRG Stadium. The last win came on a memorable Monday Night Football contest in 2018. The Texans haven't played on Monday Night Football at home since that 34-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

30 - In that win over the Titans in 2018, the Texans held star RB Derrick Henry to 30 yards rushing on eight carries.

9 - In the Texans win over the Titans just two weeks ago, the Texans held Henry to nine yards on 16 carries.

680 - In the previous three games at NRG Stadium, Henry has run for 680 yards and seven touchdowns. Each game included at least 200+ yards and two or more touchdowns.

So, it's imperative to send Henry back to the future with a 30 yard effort, like in 2018, to get a win. Speaking of 30…

30 - The Texans sacked Titans QB Will Levis seven times two weeks ago, while posting 11 QB hits and 12 TFL - a sack/TFL/QB hit aggregate number of 30.

90 - In his last game at NRG Stadium, Titans star WR DeAndre Hopkins had six catches for 90 yards in a wild card playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in the 2019 season. This will be Hop's first game back at NRG Stadium since that win.

11 - The last time Kareem Jackson played at NRG Stadium was also in the 2019 season. He had one of the best games in his career…playing for the Broncos! He posted 11 tackles, one TFL, one INT, three passes defensed and returned a fumble for a touchdown in a Broncos win in 2019. He was claimed on waivers this week with Jimmie Ward going on IR and it'll be his first game back at NRG Stadium since that regular season matchup December 8, 2019.