By the Numbers: Texans prepare for familiar showdown in Carolina

Although it's felt like three years since the Texans last took the field, it's only been a couple of weeks. But, it's time to get back on the gridiron and it's also time to dive back into the numbers - my By the Numbers for this week against the Carolina Panthers.

1 - It's only happened once. Well, tense matters. It hasn't happened YET, but it WILL happen on Sunday - the only time in NFL history that Overall picks #1, #2 and #3 will all meet in a game as rookies. #1 overall pick Panthers QB Bryce Young will face his good friend from back home #2 overall pick C.J. Stroud, but he'll try to keep far away from his college teammate #3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr.

3 - Stroud is currently in the top five in the NFL in three categories - passing yards per game, passing yards/attempt and passing TD to INT ratio.

276.7 - Stroud has been even more productive than his most ardent supporters would've expected at the beginning of the season. He's thrown for nearly 280 yards per game in his six starts.

8 - Okay, so it's not quite eight, but the Texans are giving up nearly eight FEWER points per game in 2023 than they did over the three seasons 2020-2022 combined. They're giving up 18.8 points per game in these first six games vs. 26.7 points per game in 2020 through 2022.

2 - Since Frank Reich became head coach in 2018, his teams have lost to the Texans just twice and haven't lost to the Texans since a Thursday night game in 2019.

2018 - the Texans won one, lost two

2019 - 1-1

2020 - Colts sweep

2021 - Colts sweep