By the Numbers: Texans set to host Browns in Wild Card matchup

265 - Now, we get to the gory aspect of By the Numbers. Browns WR Amari Cooper set a career high in receiving yards against the Texans in week 16. He's not played a down since then so he'll face the Texans in back-to-back games.

57 - In three previous games against the Texans, Cooper had a high of 57 receiving yards. In fact, his total in those three previous games against the Texans was 107 yards and one TD. He more than doubled his yardage total and doubled his TD total in one game on Christmas Eve 2023.

139 - Cooper's season high heading into the game against the Texans was just under 140 yards, so he nearly doubled that in the win over the Texans in the last meeting.

898 - Texans RB Devin Singletary finished just under 900 yards rushing in 2023, the highest total in his career. Considering that his first start wasn't until November, that's a staggering total. Over the first eight games of the season, Motor had 209 rushing yards. Over the last nine games, he registered 689 rushing yards. "On Pace" guy would tell you that had he been at his last-half-of-the-season pace for the whole season, he would've gone over 1300 yards rushing.