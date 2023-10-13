By the Numbers: Texans take on Saints in Week 6 contest

The Saints are coming to H-Town, ready to march right on into NRG Stadium and get a win. The Texans have to be on their A+ game to finish .500 through the first six games before the bye week. Let's dive into my By the Numbers for this game.
0 - The number of wins the ROAD team has in this historical matchup. The Saints beat the Texans in New Orleans in 2003, 2011 and on MNF in 2019…yeah that one still burns. The Texans beat the Saints in Houston in 2007 and 2015.
73 - Saints RB/Weapon X Alvin Kamara became the all-time leading TD scorer in Saints history last weekend in the Saints' win over New England. He's eighth on the active list and 100th on the all-time list with 73 combined TD.
169 - The only time that the Texans faced Kamara, he had 97 yards rushing on 13 carries and seven catches for 72 yards. He averaged over eight yards per TOUCH in that Saints win on Monday Night Football in 2019.
67% - Texans WR Robert Woods has 21 receptions in five games for the Texans. Of those catches, Mr. Third Down has converted 14 of those grabs into first downs - a whopping 67%.
292 - Texans QB C.J. Stroud is third in the entire NFL with nearly 300 yards passing per game through five games.
98.4 - His outstanding passer rating also puts him in the top ten of all NFL QBs at ninth overall.
3 - Three quarterbacks in this game rank in the top four with the most consecutive pass attempts without an interception (active streaks). C.J. sits atop the list at number with 186. Saints QB Derek Carr is fourth with 95. Sitting third is Saints Weapon X/#2 QB Taysom Hill with 108.
**The only other QB in that top four is San Francisco 49ers 2nd year star QB Brock Purdy.**
2 - Rookie QBs starting against the Saints haven't fared well in the past. Their record is a paltry 2-8 in the last five seasons. Then again, no rookie starting QB had beaten a Mike Tomlin coached team after 2017 until C.J. Stroud was able to do that in week four. Hmmmmmm.
3 - The Texans have three different pass catchers with two or more TD receptions this season. Only two other teams in the NFL can match or top that. Nico Collins has three, Tank Dell has two and Dalton Schultz now has two after his late 4th quarter TD catch last weekend.
3 - The Texans WRs could face as many as three former Texans in the Saints secondary - Tyrann Mathieu, Lonnie Johnson and Isaac Yiadom
7 - Yiadom is tied with teammate Alontae Taylor with seven passes defensed, the most in the NFL.
Alright, that's going to do it. It's time to get ready for Sunday. See ya then, everyone!