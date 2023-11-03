By the Numbers: Texans to host Tampa Bay in Week 9 contest

The Bucs are comin' to town for the first time since 2015. Since 2007, though, it's been a team that the Texans are glad to see on the schedule. Will Sunday be the same? Will the winning streak continue? Let's dive into the numbers for Sunday's matchup with Todd Bowles' Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

4 - The Texans have won four straight against the Buccaneers, dating back to 2007. The only loss to the Bucs came in the Texans' second season back in 2003. Since then, the Texans have taken care of business against Florida's second oldest franchise. In fact, the Buccaneers have never won in Houston in their franchise history, having lost all four in the Astrodome and both games in NRG Stadium.

2 - Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield has had plenty of success throughout his career, but NRG Stadium has not been great to him. He's played there twice - once as a member of the Oklahoma Sooners in 2016 and once with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. His teams lost both matchups.

17 - The last time that the Buccaneers came to Houston and NRG Stadium in 2015, Tampa's star receiver and Galveston's own Mike Evans was targeted 17 times!

507 - With 507 yards receiving through seven games, Evans is on track for another 1000 yard receiving season. That would make TEN in a row if Evans were to do that. Here's hoping that Evans leaves Houston well under 600.

41.6% - The Texans are 4th in the league in pressure rate according to Next Gen Stats.

29.0% - The Bucs are surprisingly 31st in the league in pressure rate according to Next Gen Stats.