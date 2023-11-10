By the Numbers: Texans travel to Cincinnati for Week 10 matchup

61.5% - The Texans have won eight of the 13 (61.5%) matchups with the Bengals, including two playoff games in 2011 and 2012. However, the Bengals won the last matchup with backup QB Brandon Allen torching the Texans in a win in the COVID season of 2020.

**Since 2005, though, the Texans have lost just two games to the Bengals…both of those games coming at NRG Stadium in 2014 and 2020. Sunday's game will be at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati

1st - Since 2021 in the months of November through January in the regular season, Burrow is first amongst QBs in completion percentage, passing yards per game, passing yards per attempt and passer rating. He's 2nd in W/L at 14-3. Texans will have their hands full with a SMOKING HOT QB at HIS time of the year.

5.9 - The Bengals rush defense has allowed 5.9 yards per play in 2023, which is 2nd most in the NFL.

10 & 130 - Texans TE Dalton Schultz had career highs in receptions and yards in the win over the Bucs last Sunday. He registered his first ever 100-yard game and now has four receiving touchdowns on the season.

153 - Texans WR Noah Brown led the pass catchers in yardage with a career high, including a 75-yard catch and run for a touchdown to start the second half.

3 - The Texans had three pass catchers register 100+ yards receiving on Sunday - Brown, Schultz and Tank Dell.

1 - Texans DL Khalil Davis registered his first ever sack when wrapped up Baker Mayfield last Sunday.

133.5 & 131.3 - Nico Collins and Tank Dell are one and two in the league with the highest passer rating when targeted (minimum of 40 targets), according to Next Gen Stats, in the 2023 season. Nico now has 631 receiving yards and is breaking all of his personal records whenever he makes a catch. Tank added over 100 yards and two tuddies last week in the win over Tampa Bay, including the game winner with six seconds remaining.