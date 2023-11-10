By the Numbers: Texans travel to Cincinnati for Week 10 matchup

On Sunday, the Texans will matchup with the powerful Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati where the Texans have been successful historically. Wins in 2011, 2015 and 2017 conjure up some SWEET memories, but this is a different Bengals squad to say the least. Let's dive into the numbers for this matchup.
470 - That's a number that's seared into Texans fans' brains forever - C.J. Stroud set a rookie passing record for yards in a game, breaking Andrew Luck's mark in 2012, against the Buccaneers.
289.1 - The NFL record for yards per game was set by Chargers QB Justin Herbert in 2020 with 289.1 yards per game. Stroud is just 5.3 yards per game away from that number as we sit eight games into the season (283.8)
101.3 - In the first four weeks of the season, Bengals QB Joe Burrow threw for 182 yards per game. Over the last four weeks, he's thrown for 283.3 yards per game, a 101.3 yards per game INCREASE. What a change for the Bengals signal caller.
61.5% - The Texans have won eight of the 13 (61.5%) matchups with the Bengals, including two playoff games in 2011 and 2012. However, the Bengals won the last matchup with backup QB Brandon Allen torching the Texans in a win in the COVID season of 2020.
**Since 2005, though, the Texans have lost just two games to the Bengals…both of those games coming at NRG Stadium in 2014 and 2020. Sunday's game will be at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati
1st - Since 2021 in the months of November through January in the regular season, Burrow is first amongst QBs in completion percentage, passing yards per game, passing yards per attempt and passer rating. He's 2nd in W/L at 14-3. Texans will have their hands full with a SMOKING HOT QB at HIS time of the year.
5.9 - The Bengals rush defense has allowed 5.9 yards per play in 2023, which is 2nd most in the NFL.
10 & 130 - Texans TE Dalton Schultz had career highs in receptions and yards in the win over the Bucs last Sunday. He registered his first ever 100-yard game and now has four receiving touchdowns on the season.
153 - Texans WR Noah Brown led the pass catchers in yardage with a career high, including a 75-yard catch and run for a touchdown to start the second half.
3 - The Texans had three pass catchers register 100+ yards receiving on Sunday - Brown, Schultz and Tank Dell.
1 - Texans DL Khalil Davis registered his first ever sack when wrapped up Baker Mayfield last Sunday.
133.5 & 131.3 - Nico Collins and Tank Dell are one and two in the league with the highest passer rating when targeted (minimum of 40 targets), according to Next Gen Stats, in the 2023 season. Nico now has 631 receiving yards and is breaking all of his personal records whenever he makes a catch. Tank added over 100 yards and two tuddies last week in the win over Tampa Bay, including the game winner with six seconds remaining.
Alright, that's going to do it for this week's By the Numbers. Time to go get a road win for the first time since September in one of the toughest environments in the NFL.