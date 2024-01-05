By the Numbers: Texans travel to Indianapolis for regular season finale against the Colts

Jan 05, 2024 at 02:30 PM
John Harris

Texans Analyst

It's finally here…well, almost. Sort of depends on when you're reading this article, but just know that the Texans' upcoming matchup with the Colts has more on the line than any other regular season matchup between these two teams. Shoot, the Texans have never played in a "win and in" situation in the final week of the season, regardless of opponent. So, let's dive into the numbers for week 18's tilt with the Indianapolis Colts.

0 - The Colts have never lost to the Texans when Jonathan Taylor has played. He missed week 18 last year in which the Texans won and he missed week two this year, a Colts win. Starting in 2020, the Colts are 4-0-1 when Taylor plays.

He's slated to play on Saturday night so it's time to change that 0 to a 1.

6 - There are six games in the NFL this weekend with "win & Clinch" scenarios in week 18. The Texans-Colts contest is one of those six.

Bucs-Panthers

Jags-Titans

Bears-Packers

Cowboys-Commanders

Bills-Dolphins

18.2 - The Colts blitz rate is the lowest in the league, yet I have nightmares of times in which the Colts have blitzed Texans QBs in the past and dominated the game as a result. In week two, a number of blitzes got home to C.J. Stroud as the Texans gave up six sacks.

11.3 - Given the information noted above, it's not too surprising that the Colts are last in the league in playing man coverage. They play man just a tad more than 11% of the time. So, say there are 65 plays in a game, the Colts are playing man just seven times a game.

47 - Texans QB C.J. Stroud threw the ball a career high 47 times against the Colts in the first outing in week two at NRG Stadium. He did throw for 384 yards and two TD in that 11 point loss to the Colts.

88.5 - The Texans run defense has been outstanding this season. They rank third in the NFL in yards per game and second in the league in yards per carry (3.3). The Texans defense has not given up more than 126 yards in a game all season and in the last 12 games, they've given up over 100 yards just twice (ironically the Texans are 2-0 in those games).

126 - That 126 rushing yard mark? You guessed it - Colts week two.

3 - The Texans will have just three players scheduled to play on Saturday night that played in the last non-Thursday night primetime game. That was to start the 2020 season in Kansas City. The three players are Laremy Tunsil, Jon Weeks and Ka'imi Fairbairn.

1102 - Texans WR Nico Collins has been sensational this season. He is 63 yards away from the highest receiving yardage total for a Texans' pass catcher in five years. Former Texans star WR DeAndre Hopkins had 1165 in 2019 and 1572 in 2018. With 64 yards, Nico can surpass Hop's 2019 total for the most receiving yards since Hop's 2018 campaign.

Alright, I'm ready to jump out of my skin with excitement for this one. Time to take off for Indy. LET'S GO!!

📸 Practice Photos: Texans prepare for primetime matchup against Colts

The Houston Texans held practice on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 in preparation for the regular season finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

