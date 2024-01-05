By the Numbers: Texans travel to Indianapolis for regular season finale against the Colts

It's finally here…well, almost. Sort of depends on when you're reading this article, but just know that the Texans' upcoming matchup with the Colts has more on the line than any other regular season matchup between these two teams. Shoot, the Texans have never played in a "win and in" situation in the final week of the season, regardless of opponent. So, let's dive into the numbers for week 18's tilt with the Indianapolis Colts.

0 - The Colts have never lost to the Texans when Jonathan Taylor has played. He missed week 18 last year in which the Texans won and he missed week two this year, a Colts win. Starting in 2020, the Colts are 4-0-1 when Taylor plays.

He's slated to play on Saturday night so it's time to change that 0 to a 1.

6 - There are six games in the NFL this weekend with "win & Clinch" scenarios in week 18. The Texans-Colts contest is one of those six.

Bucs-Panthers

Jags-Titans

Bears-Packers

Cowboys-Commanders

Bills-Dolphins

18.2 - The Colts blitz rate is the lowest in the league, yet I have nightmares of times in which the Colts have blitzed Texans QBs in the past and dominated the game as a result. In week two, a number of blitzes got home to C.J. Stroud as the Texans gave up six sacks.