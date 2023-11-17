By the Numbers: Texans will host Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 matchup

4 - Kyler Murray will be the fourth #1 overall pick QB that the Texans will face in consecutive weeks - Young (2023), Mayfield (2018), Burrow (2020) and Murray (2019). Next week is Trevor Lawrence as well.

437 - Cardinals RB James Conner leads the Cardinals in rushing with over 400 yards…AND HE MISSED FOUR GAMES! He's back and showed how fresh he was last week, rushing for 73 yards on 16 carries.

101.0 - The Cardinals have allowed the second highest passer rating in the league. They are 31st in the league in opposing passer rating

101.0 - Ironically, Texans QB C.J. Stroud's passer rating is the exact same as the Cardinals defense allows. He's sixth in the NFL with that rating.

526 - In back to back games against the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers, the Texans combined for over 500 yards of total offense.

544 - In last week's game at Cincinnati, the Texans reached a season high in yardage with 544 yards.

5 - The Texans have five receivers with 20+ catches on the roster. All five project to have 50+ receptions at the end of year.