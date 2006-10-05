Bye week thoughts

Red River "Rivalry" a shootout. Why not? As if calling it a shootout would make a kid pick up a gun and shoot somebody. If that ever really happened that kid was going to go off anyway. It was just a matter of when. It's just like when they changed the name of the Washington Bullets to the Wizards. What? The name Bullets promotes violence? By that thinking, "Wizards" could promote satanic worship and Godlessness. Sometimes we all need to take a deep breath.