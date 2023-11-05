C.J. Stroud finds Nico Collins for 1st quarter touchdown vs. Bucs

The Texans struck back on their second drive of Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud rifled a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nico Collins, and after the Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point, Houston held a 7-3 advantage at the 9:10 mark of the first quarter.

The scoring strike was the exclamation point on a 7-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 3:46.

Stroud began the possession by finding tight end Dalton Schultz for a 21-yard completion, and two plays later hit wide receiver Tank Dell over the middle for 15 yards and another first down.

On 3rd-and-9 at the Buccaneers' 35-yard line, Stroud found Noah Brown for a 6-yard completion, but was roughed up on the play, and the Texans found themselves with a 1st-and-10 at the Tampa Bay 14-yard line.

From there, Stroud linked up with Collins for the fourth time in 2023.