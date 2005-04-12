Carr family addresses juvenile diabetes

Apr 11, 2005 at 07:00 PM


HOUSTON - Texans QB David Carr and his wife Melody held a news conference today to help heighten awareness of juvenile diabetes. The Carrs chose to get involved after their oldest child, Austin, was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes earlier this year.

"Children with juvenile diabetes want to live full lives and part of my mission is to let children with juvenile diabetes know that they are not alone," David Carr said. "Kids can live a long and healthy life with juvenile diabetes and my son Austin will be an example of that. I'll do whatever I have to do to make my son know there are other people who deal with the same thing."

The Texans have played a major role in funding juvenile diabetes research. Last year, the Texans raised $20,000 for juvenile diabetes through the sale of Texans branded coupon books. Over the next three years, the Texans Foundation plans on donating $25,000 per year for a total of $75,000 to juvenile diabetes.

"The Houston Texans applaud Melody and David Carr for taking a leadership role in supporting juvenile diabetes and their mission to find a cure for this childhood disease," Texans owner Bob McNair said. "We are proud of their efforts and join them in supporting such a good cause by pledging $75,000 from the Houston Texans Foundation over the next three years to fund extensive research in the Houston area through the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation."

Type 1 Diabetes is a devastating disease randomly striking over 30,000 Americans each year, mostly children. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation was established in 1970 by parents who realized that the only way to combat diabetes is to fund the research that will cure it. For more information, visit www.jdrf.org.

"Even before young Austin Carr's diabetes diagnosis, I have been fortunate to see the community commitment of both the Texans and David Carr," Joycelyn Marek, President Elect of the Houston Chapter for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, said. "I also have a child with diabetes. And so, I know what it means to a family when a child is diagnosed with juvenile diabetes. I am so grateful for the courage the Carr family and the Texans are demonstrating. It is this courage and commitment that will motivate and enable the researchers funded by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to get to that touchdown of a cure even more quickly."

Juvenile diabetes occurs when the pancreas produces little or no insulin, which is one of the body's necessary hormones. Insulin turns food into energy, enabling glucose to move from the bloodstream into the body cells.

Austin's daily life consists of two insulin shots – one in the morning and one before he goes to bed. Throughout the day, David and Melody have to check his glucose levels. To read more about the Carr family's story, click here.

"At first, it was devastating to hear that Austin had juvenile diabetes," Carr said. "Now I am seeing it as a blessing. I can use my name and position to help others with juvenile diabetes and it would be a misuse of my gifts if I didn't. I always remember watching guys like Boomer Esiason and Doug Flutie, who had sons that needed to be taken care and in turn they were able to reach millions of people and raise awareness. I always thought that was something that I would eventually be blessed to do."

To make a donation, call 713-334-4400.

