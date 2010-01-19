Chat live with TE Joel Dreessen on Thursday

Jan 19, 2010 at 09:35 AM

Tight end Joel Dreessen will join HoustonTexans.com for a special one-hour live chat on Thursday. Dreessen, who started 11 games in the 2009 season and set career highs in catches and receiving yards, will chat with fans from 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

You can send in a question ahead of time [here](http:// /news/LiveChat.asp).

I did weekly live chats on HT.com during the season (if you follow that second link, you might notice a bunch of "Nick Scurfield Question & Answer" links on the page), and I've gotten some questions about whether I'll be continuing them during the offseason. I'm taking a break from them for now, but I'll report back soon on when my next live chat might be.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Categorizing the Running Backs | 2022 Draft Prospects

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris analyses the potential running back prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Draft Profile Series: Purdue DL George Karlaftis

D.J. Fezler, who covers Purdue University football and basketball for Sports Illustrated, gives insight on DL George Karlaftis.

news

Meet WR DaeSean Hamilton

Get to know WR DaeSean Hamilton signed as a free agent on March 28, 2022.

news

Bo Knows...the Texans at 183 | Draft Pick History

Houston has 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and three of those 11 are sixth-rounders. The first of those three is the 183rd overall selection.

Advertising