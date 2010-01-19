Chat live with TE Joel Dreessen on Thursday

Tight end Joel Dreessen will join HoustonTexans.com for a special one-hour live chat on Thursday. Dreessen, who started 11 games in the 2009 season and set career highs in catches and receiving yards, will chat with fans from 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

I did weekly live chats on HT.com during the season (if you follow that second link, you might notice a bunch of "Nick Scurfield Question & Answer" links on the page), and I've gotten some questions about whether I'll be continuing them during the offseason. I'm taking a break from them for now, but I'll report back soon on when my next live chat might be.