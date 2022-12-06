Christian Kirksey named Houston Texans nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Houston Texans announced today that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. This award is considered the league's most prestigious honor and recognizes a player for their outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on the field.

"We are proud to call Christian Kirksey a leader on our team and in the Houston community," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "He sets an example for everyone on how to do things on and off the field, and he is incredibly deserving of this honor."

Throughout his NFL career, Kirksey has demonstrated his commitment to the community and exemplifies what it means to be a leader. Last season, Kirksey celebrated the Texans' partnership with Texas Southern University, awarded a local high school coach with Coach of the Week honors and spoke to high school students about the right way to carry themselves both on and off the field. Most recently, Kirksey traveled to Uvalde, Texas following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School to surprise the Uvalde High School football team at their team dinner, provide players with new Nike uniforms and make meaningful connections with the young men.