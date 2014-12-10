Clowney had microfracture surgery on knee

Dec 10, 2014 at 03:07 AM

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was placed on the injured reserve Wednesday morning, and the team signed Jason Ankrah to the active roster. Ankrah, a rookie outside linebacker from Nebraska, was on the practice squad. Defensive end Kourtnei Brown signed a practice squad deal.

Clowney had microfracture surgery his right knee on Monday. Dr. Walter Lowe performed it, and general manager Rick Smith said the rehabilitation period will last nine months. A return in early September, though, is a possibility for the first overall pick.

Clowney injured his knee in Week 1 against Washington, and had surgery later that week to repair a torn meniscus. The rookie from South Carolina came back and played in Week 8 at Tennessee, as well as in Weeks 11 and 12 against the Browns and Bengals. Last Wednesday, the Texans announced that Clowney was done for the season.

Both Smith and head coach Bill O'Brien each said they were disappointed for Clowney, and that the rookie will do everything he can to rehab and return to the playing field as soon as possible.

Clowney recorded seven tackles in four games. He had three tackles for a loss.

The Texans have signed the following player from the practice squad:* *

* *

* *

* *

* *

* *

NFL

* *

NAME

POS

HT

WT

AGE

EXP

COLLEGE

Jason Ankrah

OLB

6-3

262

23

R

Nebraska

The Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

* *

* *

* *

* *

* *

NFL

* *

NAME

POS

HT

WT

AGE

EXP

COLLEGE

Jadeveon Clowney

OLB

6-5

266

21

R

South Carolina

The Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:* *

* *

* *

* *

* *

* *

NFL

* *

NAME

POS

HT

WT

AGE

EXP

COLLEGE

Kourtnei Brown

DE

6-4

253

26

1

Clemson

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Donate $400,000 to Robb School Memorial Fund

Houston Texans players and staff to "Wear Orange" on Friday, June 3 for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

news

Houston Texans Announce 2022 Schedule

The Houston Texans will kick off their 2022 schedule by ­­­hosting the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on September 11.

news

Houston Texans and Texas Southern University Announce Partnership

The Houston Texans and Texas Southern University announced a two-year partnership that will positively impact the Houston community by creating opportunities for student athletes both on the field and in the classroom.

news

Houston Texans invite fans to the 2022 Draft Party presented by Miller Lite

For the first time, the Houston Texans will host the event at Miller Outdoor Theatre as new players are picked.

news

Dr. James E. Muntz named Outstanding NFL Team Physician of the year

NFL Physicians Society applauds Dr. James E. Muntz for receiving the Jerry "Hawk" Rhea Award.

news

Houston Texans Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans announced their 2022 coaching staff today.

news

Statement from Nick Caserio on Head Coach Lovie Smith

The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as the team's fifth head coach in franchise history.

news

Statement from Head Coach Lovie Smith

The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as the team's fifth head coach in franchise history.

news

Houston Texans Hire Lovie Smith as Head Coach

The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as the team's fifth head coach in franchise history. The Texans also promoted Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator and retained Frank Ross as special teams coordinator.

news

Houston Texans and NFL/LISC Grassroots Program Grant Program Grant $250,000 to Legacy the School of Sport Sciences

The Houston Texans, in partnership with the NFL/Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Grassroots Program, announced a $250,000 grant for Legacy The School of Sport Sciences.

news

Statements from the Houston Texans

Nick Caserio, David Culley and Cal McNair's statements.

news

Texans OL Justin Britt, TE Jeff Driskel, QB Tyrod Taylor and LB Garret Wallow recognized with 2021 team awards

Recipients of The Ed Block Courage Award are selected by a vote of their teammates to recognize extra efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity.

Advertising