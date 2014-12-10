Clowney had microfracture surgery on knee

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was placed on the injured reserve Wednesday morning, and the team signed Jason Ankrah to the active roster. Ankrah, a rookie outside linebacker from Nebraska, was on the practice squad. Defensive end Kourtnei Brown signed a practice squad deal.
Clowney had microfracture surgery his right knee on Monday. Dr. Walter Lowe performed it, and general manager Rick Smith said the rehabilitation period will last nine months. A return in early September, though, is a possibility for the first overall pick.
Clowney injured his knee in Week 1 against Washington, and had surgery later that week to repair a torn meniscus. The rookie from South Carolina came back and played in Week 8 at Tennessee, as well as in Weeks 11 and 12 against the Browns and Bengals. Last Wednesday, the Texans announced that Clowney was done for the season.
Both Smith and head coach Bill O'Brien each said they were disappointed for Clowney, and that the rookie will do everything he can to rehab and return to the playing field as soon as possible.
Clowney recorded seven tackles in four games. He had three tackles for a loss.
The Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
The Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:* *
