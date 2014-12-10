Clowney had microfracture surgery on knee

Clowney injured his knee in Week 1 against Washington, and had surgery later that week to repair a torn meniscus. The rookie from South Carolina came back and played in Week 8 at Tennessee, as well as in Weeks 11 and 12 against the Browns and Bengals. Last Wednesday, the Texans announced that Clowney was done for the season.

Both Smith and head coach Bill O'Brien each said they were disappointed for Clowney, and that the rookie will do everything he can to rehab and return to the playing field as soon as possible.

Clowney recorded seven tackles in four games. He had three tackles for a loss.

NAME

POS

HT

WT

AGE

EXP

COLLEGE

Jason Ankrah

OLB

6-3

262

23

R

Nebraska

The Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

NAME

POS

HT

WT

AGE

EXP

COLLEGE

Jadeveon Clowney

OLB

6-5

266

21

R

South Carolina

NAME

POS

HT

WT

AGE

EXP

COLLEGE

Kourtnei Brown

DE

6-4

253

26

1