Coming up on Day 2

Coming back to the hotel from Lucas Oil Stadium, we walked through the Convention Center. A handful of Combine participants were there working out and practicing their 40-yard dash in the wide, empty hallways. QB Zac Robinson of Oklahoma State was doing the cone drill, while RB Toby Gerhart ran the 40.

We also saw former Texans assistant Alex Gibbs, who is now coaching with the Seattle Seahawks. He's doing well, and said he hasn't even seen the beautiful northwest because he's working so much.

We have quite a bit coming up on HoustonTexans.com concerning today's events at the Combine.

First up is a podcast with NFL.com's Jason LaCanfora. We talked strictly Texans with him, and he told us what the national perception is of the franchise.

Also, we'll get you the best bytes from the offensive linemen today, as we heard from Mike Iupati, Trent Williams, J.D. Walton, Cole Pemberton and Anthony Davis.