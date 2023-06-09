Conviction, team-first approach were key messages from Caserio and Ryans to Season Ticket Members at recent Town Hall

Jun 09, 2023 at 04:32 PM
_T3_2865
Zach Tarrant, houstontexans.com/HOUSTON TEXANS

Aggressiveness. Physicality. Conviction.

That's how you SWARM.

When Houston Texans Season Ticket Members got an exclusive opportunity to talk with Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and General Manager Nick Caserio at a Town Hall event, they wanted to know what type of culture the duo was building in Houston, and whether the team they saw on Sunday would reflect the city they love.

The Texans football leaders were clear: This will be a relentless unit that will aim to leave their mark on opponents, and every member of the organization – not just players, but coaches and staff as well – will push each other toward achieving their goals.

"It's not just about one person," Ryans told Season Ticket Members. "For me as the head coach, it's not just about me. It's about the team that we surround ourselves with."

Fans lined up at microphones to pepper Caserio and Ryans with all types of questions.

Asked about the players he has on the roster now, Ryans emphasized that iron sharpens iron, so greatness comes from testing yourself against the best and pushing yourself to be 1% better every day. Both men returned constantly to a theme that represented how they wanted Season Ticket Members to see the way they approach each day: The team wins, not the individual. And that means the players, the coaches, the Season Ticket Members, and every Texans fan has a role to play in success on the field. Pride, hard work, and a team-first attitude will be the foundation upon which the current era of Texans football is built.

Many organizations talk the talk, but Caserio drove home the conviction with which this group has embraced those ideas. He spoke about the conviction the coaches had about the players they liked going into the draft and how that allowed them to make moves to acquire many of the new names that will compete for minutes in 2023.

Now the coaching staff will prepare for mini-camp and Training Camp, and Season Ticket Members will look forward to seeing Ryans take his team onto the field for the first time at NRG Stadium on August 19 when the Miami Dolphins come to town for a preseason showdown.

