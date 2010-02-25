Day 2 in Indy

There's a lot of walking here, and this morning we passed by DeMaurice Smith , executive director of the NFL Player's Association. He had a team of lawyers and team reps around him, including Colts' center Jeff Saturday. They were on their way to the latest rounds of negotiations about the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

We also have lined up a few NFL experts to talk about the Combine/Draft process with us over the next few days: Jason LaCanfora of NFL.com, ESPN.com's NFC East blogger Matt Mosley , Rick Gosselin of the Dallas Morning News, Gil Brandt of NFL.com, as well as a few others.

Baylor center J.D. Walton was just at the podium answering questions from the press, and a lot of folks were probing about his transfer from Arizona State to Baylor after redshirting with the Sun Devils during the 2005 season. He said he was homesick then (Walton grew up in the DFW area and went to high school at Allen), but he's grown up now and isn't affected by the homesickness. As proof of that maturation, he said he's been training in Atlanta and living by himself and hasn't had any problems. Walston also said he's prepared to play guard in the NFL, because he thinks he can be versatile. As you can tell from the video we shot with him at the Senior Bowl, he doesn't lack confidence about his prospects at the next level.