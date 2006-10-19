Dayne odd man out

Oct 19, 2006 at 01:17 PM

The Texans' inability to establish a rushing attack this season has been well-documented. It seems that head coach Gary Kubiak has decided to do something about it.

He announced after practice Thursday that Samkon Gado and Wali Lundy are going to split carries this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, Ron Dayne likely will watch from the sideline after receiving the majority of the team's carries through the past couple games.

Lundy, a rookie from Virginia, was the primary ball carrier through the first two games, but he has been inactive the past two contests.

Tidbits:This weekend, Joe Cahn (a.k.a. The Commissioner of Tailgating) will be attending the Texans-Jaguars game. He's planning to be parked at the stadium by 6:30 a.m. For more information, please visit his website at www.tailgating.com. **

