"This Is the 2026 Texans": DeMeco Ryans Says Team's Response to Adversity Is Defining Its Season

The Texans didn't start the season the way they wanted. On Sunday in London, HC DeMeco Ryans said that is exactly what makes this team.

"What I like about our team is I like how we've responded to adversity," Ryans said. "In any season, you're going to have adversity. In life, you're going to have adversity. You're going to have difficult moments, but that one moment doesn't define you. It's all about how you respond to it and I love the response that our team has given us."

One Game at a Time

"I love where our team is right now. This is the 2026 Texans, and this is our season. It's about how we make it," Ryans said. "We continue to keep it one focus, one game at a time. If we do that, we'll be just fine."

QB C.J. Stroud said the process hasn't changed, and the results are catching up.

"You look at some of the games we lost that are close games, you're one or two plays away from winning the game. I always believe you can't just start creating a bunch of new things and just lose your mind. You keep the same process," Stroud said. "I think I'm excited for the rest of the year."

His message for staying locked in: "Whatever you got, be where your feet are. I think we've done that the last couple weeks, and we've got to keep it going."

Complete Team Football

Ryans called it "a heavyweight battle" and said the formula is simple.

"This game is always about complete team football. It's never about one side, so what I love about us for the past two weeks, we're coming together, and we're truly playing as a team, like all three phases working together. That will never change. That's our formula."

He was also candid about the finish: "I said, it doesn't matter how it looks, we just want to leave London with a win. Can we make it a little less stressful next time? But it's always fun to get the win."

H-Town Shows Up in London

The Jaguars were the home team, but Texans fans made themselves heard.

"Wow. That's all I can say about our fans. You guys showed up. H-town, you showed up. We felt the support. We felt the love," Ryans said. "My wife told me on her flight over here it was full of Texans fans, so I knew we had a good following... thank you to all our fans who made the trip over."

Asked about the "C.J. Stroud for MVP" signs in the crowd, Ryans didn't hesitate: "Our fans are right. C.J. Stroud for MVP. Let's keep it going."

Texans in London: What to Know

What did DeMeco Ryans say about the team's slow start? "That one moment doesn't define you. It's all about how you respond to it and I love the response that our team has given us."