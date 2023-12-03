Derek Stingley Jr. records interception for 3rd-straight game

Published: Dec 03, 2023 at 05:15 PM Updated: Dec 03, 2023 at 02:39 PM
Josh Koch
StingleyDEN

With under a minute left in the 3rd quarter, the Texans were in need of a defensive moment. After punting the ball back to the Broncos with 1:04 left in the third quarter, the Texans defense took the field. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson stepped back on the first play of the drive. Reeled his arm back and released it. The ball was tipped at the line by Will Anderson Jr. causing the pass to go off track. Waiting right there was Derek Stingley Jr.

The second-year player returned it to the Denver 21-yard-line before he was tackled. Stingley ran towards the sideline holding up the number three in the air, signifying his third-straight game with an interception. Stingley had an interception in Week 11 against Arizona and Week 12 against Jacksonville.Later in the fourth quarter, with Denver facing a 2nd-and-6 at their own 36, Wilson tried to hit Courtland Sutton deep and Stingley jumped in front of Sutton intercepting the pass at the Texans 27-yard-line.This marks the first multi-interception game in Stingley's NFL career.

"It's a good feeling to be doing what I've been doing," Stingley said. "That's only because we've been communicating on the back end. We're playing together as a defense." Stingley has four interceptions now in the 2023 season and five for his NFL career. When he was a freshman at LSU, he recorded six interceptions in the 2019 season.

"To see Stingley show up again for the third consecutive week and get two interceptions is big time," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Just to continue to see his growth, and his playmaking ability to show up. He's an impact player for our defense and it shows each and every week."

This is the first time a Texans player has done this Quintin Demps in 2016. Demps recorded four-straight games with an interception from December 11, 2016 to January 1, 2017.

