Derek Stingley Jr. records interception for 3rd-straight game

With under a minute left in the 3rd quarter, the Texans were in need of a defensive moment. After punting the ball back to the Broncos with 1:04 left in the third quarter, the Texans defense took the field. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson stepped back on the first play of the drive. Reeled his arm back and released it. The ball was tipped at the line by Will Anderson Jr. causing the pass to go off track. Waiting right there was Derek Stingley Jr.