Devin Singletary joins The Slant

Designed plays are cool, too. But there is something about backyard football that appeals to this team, especially Singletary.

"Growing up, we used to get in a lot of trouble for doing that, playing backyard football," Singletary said. "Coaches used to be mad at us like we're going harder in backyard football than we do on the field, but that's just the kid coming out of you."

Singletary is now 26 years old, but he still relies on his upbringing in Deerfield Beach, Florida, just outside of Miami. That's where he inherited his nickname, "Motor," from his father. That's where he learned about struggle, how to always stay humble and hungry.

With Dameon Pierce injured in the last game and the Texans looking for a spark in their running game, Singletary has steadily watched his workload increase.