"Dream come true": C.J. Stroud lights up Browns in playoff W | Wild Card Round

Jan 13, 2024 at 09:01 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

stroud-pg

C.J. Stroud's Saturday against the Browns was a wish. 

It was unreal.

A performance so brilliant, by so young a quarterback is a rarity. So rare, in fact, that the 22-year old rookie became the youngest to ever start an NFL playoff game at quarterback and win. 

After tossing three touchdown passes, completing 16-of-21 throws for 274 yards and a 157.2 passer rating, and guiding Houston to a 45-14 blowout win over Cleveland at NRG Stadium, his focus wasn't on his personal heroics, but rather, on the team win.

"This a dream come true, as how close we are as a team," Stroud said. "We're really, really close. Offense, defense, special teams, we're all in it together. Just to have another week to go out with my brothers is a blessing. I'm super excited for this team and the city of Houston, and I'm blessed to be in the position I'm in."

The signal-caller threw touchdowns for 76, 37 and 15 yards, and also spiced in completions that went for 38 and 27 yards. His ability to hit the deep strikes knocked the Cleveland defense back on its heels, time and time again, and helped Houston jump out to a 24-14 halftime advantage.

According to Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, it was an "unbelievable performance by a rookie", and a further testament to how dangerous this Houston offense is and can be.

"Special young man, special player, continues to shine no matter how big the moment is," Ryans said. "Our whole team is leaning on him, and he has the shoulders to carry that weight, and he shows up week after week. He continues to improve week after week. No moment is too big for him. When you have a young player who can shoulder the load of your team and the way the team is behind him, the confidence that he gives our entire team, it's so cool to watch because he's such a special player."

The 76-yard score was a throw to tight end Brevin Jordan, who zoomed up the right sideline for the touchdown. Jordan, a Las Vegas native, relishes his connection with Stroud, who was born and raised in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

"He's a West Coast killer," Jordan joked. "I'm a West Coast guy. His demeanor, his poise, how he carries himself, how he goes about his business. Man. It's unbelievable. It's unmatched. And the dude is really, in my opinion, MVP of the NFL."

Stroud and the Texans are excited about whoever and wherever they play next.

Related Content

news

Who's next? Texans must wait to know next opponent | Wild Card Round

The Houston Texans shellacked the Cleveland Browns, 45-14, on Saturday at NRG Stadium in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They'll have to wait until Monday night to know who and when they'll play in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
news

VanderBlog: Super Wild Card Win 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans defeat the Browns in Super Wild Card game
news

Game Recap: Texans down Browns 45-14 to advance to AFC Divisional Round

Houston's defense, offense shine in victory over Cleveland
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans stomp Browns in Wild Card victory

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns game here with the top highlights.
news

Steven Nelson House Calls Flacco Pass for 82-yard Pick Six | Wild Card Round

Nelson reels in first-ever playoff interception
news

Stroud hits Schultz for 37-yard Touchdown | Wild Card Round

Texans rookie QB breaks franchise record in first half
news

Brevin Jordan gallops for 76-yard TD catch | Wild Card Round

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan caught a pass from C.J. Stroud and raced 76 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter.
news

Dynamite TD drive ends with Nico Collins scoring catch | Wild Card Round

The Houston Texans took a 10-7 lead on a late first quarter touchdown drive that culminated with a Nico Collins scoring reception.
news

Brian Cushing: "It's very exciting not just for the organization but for the city" | Wild Card Round

Former Texans linebacker serves as Reppin' H-Town representative, applauds defense
news

Inactives: Sacks leader Jonathan Greenard active for playoffs

The Houston Texans released their inactives, and 2023 sacks leader Jonathan Greenard will suit up and play in the Wild Card contest versus the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium.
news

Gates open early for today's Wild Card Round game!

NRG Stadium gates are opening at 1:15 p.m. CT today. Get inside early to make it loud and you could win!
