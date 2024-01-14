"Dream come true": C.J. Stroud lights up Browns in playoff W | Wild Card Round

According to Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, it was an "unbelievable performance by a rookie", and a further testament to how dangerous this Houston offense is and can be.

"Special young man, special player, continues to shine no matter how big the moment is," Ryans said. "Our whole team is leaning on him, and he has the shoulders to carry that weight, and he shows up week after week. He continues to improve week after week. No moment is too big for him. When you have a young player who can shoulder the load of your team and the way the team is behind him, the confidence that he gives our entire team, it's so cool to watch because he's such a special player."

The 76-yard score was a throw to tight end Brevin Jordan, who zoomed up the right sideline for the touchdown. Jordan, a Las Vegas native, relishes his connection with Stroud, who was born and raised in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

"He's a West Coast killer," Jordan joked. "I'm a West Coast guy. His demeanor, his poise, how he carries himself, how he goes about his business. Man. It's unbelievable. It's unmatched. And the dude is really, in my opinion, MVP of the NFL."