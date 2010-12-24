Dreessen named Texans' Ed Block Courage Award winner





HOUSTON -The Houston Texans have selected TE Joel Dreessen as the 2010 Ed Block Courage Award winner. Recipients are selected by a vote of their teammates to recognize extra efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity. Dreessen joins past Texans winners LB Zac Diles (2009), WR Harry Williams (2008), DE Anthony Weaver (2007), LB Kailee Wong (2006), WR Jabar Gaffney (2005), DT Seth Payne (2004), CB Aaron Glenn (2003) and CB Jason Bell (2002). He will be recognized at the 33rd annual Ed Block Courage Awards on March 8, 2011, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dreessen (6-4, 245) was the Texans' backup tight end coming out of the 2009 training camp and started four of the team's first eight games alongside Pro Bowl TE Owen Daniels. In that eighth game though, Daniels went down with a season-ending knee injury. Dreessen stepped right in to the starting role, but in his second game as the top tight end, suffered a right shoulder labrum tear and rotator cuff tear. Determined to not miss any time, Dreessen played through pain without missing a game or a practice and had his most successful season as a pro finishing with 26 receptions for 320 yards and a touchdown.

Ten days after beating the New England Patriots in a thrilling season finale, Dreessen underwent surgery to repair the tears to his labrum and rotator-cuff. He endured six months of grueling rehab and made it back to the team for the first day of the 2010 training camp. Dreessen continues to build on a successful 2009 with an even better 2010 season. Through 14 games (eight starts), he has hauled in career bests in receptions (31), yards (434) and touchdowns (4).

Since 1984, the Ed Block Courage Award annually honors one player from every NFL team who exemplifies commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. The Ed Block Courage Award has become one of the most prestigious awards a player can receive because no other national football award is chosen solely by a vote of his peers. Winners travel to Baltimore to receive their trophy at a gala in their honor and to visit the Ed Block Courage House. The Courage House is a facility that provides support and quality care for abused children and their families in the community. Block was the longtime head athletic trainer for the old Baltimore Colts, who in addition to being a pioneer in athletic training, was passionate about causes helping children.