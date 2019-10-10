Enemy Intel: The Chiefs are talking about the Texans

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Texans QB Deshaun Watson: "In the quarterback's world, nothing is perfect – your pocket and everything – and can you make a play when everything is not perfect. He can do that, so if things break down, he can still make things happen. At the same time, when he's in the pocket he makes things happen, and their offensive line has done a nice job for him."

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu on Watson: "His everyday approach, his consistency, reminds me a lot of (Chiefs QB) Patrick (Mahomes). Doesn't get too high. Doesn't get too low. Never looks at the scoreboard. Always feels like he's capable of getting his team back into the game. Definitely a very good quarterback."

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Watson: "He's a great player. He's been a great player for a long time. He's had success at every level he's played at, and it'll be a great challenge for us as a team to go up against a team of that caliber."

Reid on Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel and the defense: "Then Romeo, I've known a lot of years and had an opportunity to compete against him and he does a great job with that defense. So, you've got the scheme and you have all these players and they're playing good football. We've got to make sure we go through the process of getting ready to play them. They've got a very talented group."