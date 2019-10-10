Enemy Intel: The Chiefs are talking about the Texans

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Texans QB Deshaun Watson: "In the quarterback's world, nothing is perfect – your pocket and everything – and can you make a play when everything is not perfect. He can do that, so if things break down, he can still make things happen. At the same time, when he's in the pocket he makes things happen, and their offensive line has done a nice job for him."
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu on Watson: "His everyday approach, his consistency, reminds me a lot of (Chiefs QB) Patrick (Mahomes). Doesn't get too high. Doesn't get too low. Never looks at the scoreboard. Always feels like he's capable of getting his team back into the game. Definitely a very good quarterback."
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Watson: "He's a great player. He's been a great player for a long time. He's had success at every level he's played at, and it'll be a great challenge for us as a team to go up against a team of that caliber."
Reid on Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel and the defense: "Then Romeo, I've known a lot of years and had an opportunity to compete against him and he does a great job with that defense. So, you've got the scheme and you have all these players and they're playing good football. We've got to make sure we go through the process of getting ready to play them. They've got a very talented group."
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Crennel's defense: "Tough. Hard-nosed. They get after it. They're going to fight to the finish. Hell, they're structurally sound. They don't make mistakes."
Mahomes on Texans DE J.J. Watt: "He knows how to get to the quarterback, as far as power, speed or whatever it is. He can really do it all. He's a very intelligent player as well. They have a couple guys on their d-line like that.
Mahomes on Texans RB Carlos Hyde: "He's a great running back. He's a great player and he's had a great start to the season there in Houston. We're going to have to make sure that we find a way to hopefully neutralize him a little bit and find a way to get the stops when we need to.
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Hyde: "I see a player that really fits the system and what they're doing down there, and he's doing a really good job at it."
Mathieu on the Texans' WR, TE & RB corps: "We've got to play physical, press-man (coverage) on the outside and just compete with those guys through the ground. Especially (DeAndre) Hopkins. He's going to be in position to catch most balls. The attitude we've got to have is to take him to the ground with the ball and finish every play."
Mahomes on the Texans' defensive line: "Whenever you play a defensive line of this caliber, you have to make sure you get the ball out of your hands. Get it into your playmakers' hands. That's stuff that I've tried to work on all season."
Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub on Texans special teams: "Very well-coached, number one. (Texans ST coordinator) Brad Seely's been doing it a very long time. Overall, a really good unit. Fast. Hands full, as usual."
What else are the Chiefs saying about the Texans?
Check out the best Week 5 images from Texans team photographer Zach Tarrant. Presented by Houston Methodist.