Enemy Intel: The Patriots are talking about the Texans

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on the Texans defense: "They're going to be sound, they're going to play really good fundamental football, they don't beat themselves, they rarely give up big plays, they do a great job of communicating and disguising what they're doing so that you don't get – you don't have an advantage in that area. And they play really hard. That has been the hallmark of every defense that I've ever competed against Romeo with and that is the same thing you can say about this group. They're well coached, they play hard, they're never out of position and they do the things that they're being asked to do within the scheme extremely well and they play physical. They challenge you in a lot of different ways. The one thing that you know you're going to have to do is you're going to have to consistently execute against this team because they're not going to give it to you in three plays. You're going to have to string together eight, 10, 12 plays of good, solid execution and you're going to have to stay out of long yardage, avoid penalties and negative plays to give yourself an opportunity to put together scoring drives. That's the challenge.