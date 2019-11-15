Enemy Intel: The Ravens are talking about the Texans

Harbaugh on the Texans defense: [They have] a very stout defensive line led by [D.J.] Reader, who is like our guys. He's hard to move. And they're built their way. They're kind of an odd front, a lot like us, Pittsburgh, New England. That's kind of how they're built. [They have] two really good edge-setting outside linebackers, two downhill, physical, inside linebackers who are also athletic, and a high-pedigree secondary. They have three first-round picks. One of them is a 14-year vet who is playing like he's a four-year guy. And [they have] an excellent safety, obviously, [Tashaun] Gipson over there, who was a high-price free agent. And we played against him in Cleveland. So, we know these guys. They're talented and good on defense. It's one of the top defenses in the league."