Even Sam Houston is wearing the Texans' new Color Rush jersey

Houston has a new jersey. As in, Sam Houston.

The 67-foot tall statue of the Texas hero and namesake for our hometown is wearing a Texans Color Rush jersey for the next week.

Located in Hunstsville, the famous David Addickes-designed statue now has a number 24 jersey on to celebrate the Texans' uniform unveiling. The 24 is in honor of the year 2024, and rather than cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr.'s last name on the back, it has "HOUSTON".

STI Graphics created the jersey, which weighs about 200 pounds and was made from 330 square yards of material. In all, it took 125 man hours, multiple staff and two large cranes to fabricate and install.