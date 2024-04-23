 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Even Sam Houston is wearing the Texans' new Color Rush jersey

Apr 23, 2024 at 04:36 PM
Houston Texans Staff
DJI_0046.00_00_00_02.Still003

Houston has a new jersey. As in, Sam Houston.

The 67-foot tall statue of the Texas hero and namesake for our hometown is wearing a Texans Color Rush jersey for the next week.

Located in Hunstsville, the famous David Addickes-designed statue now has a number 24 jersey on to celebrate the Texans' uniform unveiling. The 24 is in honor of the year 2024, and rather than cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr.'s last name on the back, it has "HOUSTON".

STI Graphics created the jersey, which weighs about 200 pounds and was made from 330 square yards of material. In all, it took 125 man hours, multiple staff and two large cranes to fabricate and install.

The iconic statue was dedicated to the city of Huntsville in October of 1994, it can be seen from six miles away. If you're heading north from Houston, the Sam Houston Statue Visitor Center is located off I-45 at exit 112 (7600 Highway 75 S., Huntsville, TX 77340). The Texans approached the Visitor Center about the project and fans are encouraged to come view it, but in a safe manner. Please do NOT pull over to the side of I-45. Instead, head to the Visitor's Center free parking lot and then walk over to the statue.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (04-23-2024) 

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

A letter from Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair to H-Town on Uniform Release Day

You were with us every step of the way and I hope you're proud of these new looks.
news

Houston Texans Reveal Four New, Fan-Inspired Uniforms

Texans celebrating launch of new jerseys through a number of events across H-Town
news

Today's the Day: new uniforms are here | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans unveil their new uniforms today at 10 a.m. CT. 
Advertising