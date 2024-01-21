Falling Short: Texans second-half struggles cost them in loss to Ravens 

"We didn't do a good job at stopping the run," Texans linebacker Blake Cashman said. "When I say that, I'm talking about Lamar. He was able to get out on our edges, scramble, extend drives, which led to points."

By utilizing the ability to run, the Ravens pieced together a pair of touchdown drives in the second half that drained 14 minutes and 13 seconds of game clock.

"When they were able to get a lead in the second half, they were able to go to their DNA and that's running the football, get big and they executed their style of football really well and we didn't," Cashman said.

Justice Hill ran for another 66 yards, Gus Edwards for another 40 and Dalvin Cook, who just came over from the Jets, chipped in 23 for the Ravens rush attack.

"It was really the run game is what hurt us," Ryans said. "It wasn't the passing game, it was the run game. There were some third downs where we could have gotten down and been tighter in coverage there but ultimately it was the run game.

"Even at the end there, just knowing they were going to run the ball, we still didn't get off blocks and make tackles to get off the field. That's what hurt us the most."

The Texans offense was held to just three points off a 50-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn in the first quarter. Houston never snapped the ball in the redzone once against the Ravens and was forced to punt five times and totaled just 213 yards of offense.

"Just offensively, can't keep going backwards like that," C.J. Stroud said. "Just too many penalties, too many missed assignments. On my part, I've got to run the offense better. Just have to get better there."

Stroud was held to 19 for 33 passing for 175 yards and rushed for another nine yards on three totes. The Texans rookie never found the endzone, just like in Week 1 against Baltimore.