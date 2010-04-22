First-round wrap

Apr 22, 2010 at 06:19 PM

There were seven trades tonight in what shaped up to be a wild first round. Check out the full first round recap on NFL.com.

All three of the Texans' division rivals drafted a defensive lineman in the first round. The Jaguars took Cal DT Tyson Alualu at 10. The Titans picked Georgia Tech DE Derrick Morgan at 16. The Colts, picking 31st, drafted TCU defensive end Jerry Hughes, who had 26.5 sacks in his last college two seasons.

The Texans currently have two picks tomorrow: 51st (second round) and 81st (third round) overall. They got Connor Barwin and Antoine Caldwell in the second and third rounds last year.

That's it for us tonight. Check out all of our draft coverage at the 2010 Path to the Draft page presented by FOX Sports Houston. Until tomorrow, here's a list of the Texans' remaining picks:

RoundOverall selection
251
381
4118
5150
6187
6*197
7227

*Acquired from San Diego Chargers in trade for DT Travis Johnson

