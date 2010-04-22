First-round wrap

There were seven trades tonight in what shaped up to be a wild first round. Check out the full first round recap on NFL.com.

All three of the Texans' division rivals drafted a defensive lineman in the first round. The Jaguars took Cal DT Tyson Alualu at 10. The Titans picked Georgia Tech DE Derrick Morgan at 16. The Colts, picking 31st, drafted TCU defensive end Jerry Hughes, who had 26.5 sacks in his last college two seasons.

The Texans currently have two picks tomorrow: 51st (second round) and 81st (third round) overall. They got Connor Barwin and Antoine Caldwell in the second and third rounds last year.

The Texans currently have two picks tomorrow: 51st (second round) and 81st (third round) overall. They got Connor Barwin and Antoine Caldwell in the second and third rounds last year.

Here's a list of the Texans' remaining picks:

Round Overall selection 2 51 3 81 4 118 5 150 6 187 6* 197 7 227