Flurry of free agent moves made by Texans

The Houston Texans signed unrestricted free agents G Jeff Allen, C Tony Bergstrom, RB Lamar Miller and QB Brock Osweiler. The team re-signed unrestricted free agents T Chris Clark, P Shane Lechler and K Nick Novak and free agent S Eddie Pleasant.*Houston made qualifying offers to restricted free agents CBA.J. Bouyeand OLBJohn Simon*. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.
Following are the free agents the Texans have signed (4):
|
G
|
Jeff Allen
|
(6-4, 306)
|
Unrestricted (Kansas City)
|
C
|
Tony Bergstrom
|
(6-5, 315)
|
Unrestricted (Oakland)
|
RB
|
Lamar Miller
|
(5-10, 225)
|
Unrestricted (Miami)
|
QB
|
Brock Osweiler
|
(6-8, 240)
|
Unrestricted (Denver)
Following are the players the Texans have re-signed (6):
|
G/T
|
Jeff Adams
|
(6-7, 305)
|
Contract Extension
|
T
|
Chris Clark
|
(6-5, 305)
|
Unrestricted
|
CB
|
Charles James
|
(5-9, 179)
|
Contract Extension
|
P
|
Shane Lechler
|
(6-2, 237)
|
Unrestricted
|
K
|
Nick Novak
|
(6-0, 198)
|
Unrestricted
|
S
|
Eddie Pleasant
|
(5-10, 210)
|
Free Agent
Following are the players the Texans have made qualifying offers to (2):
|
CB
|
A.J. Bouye
|
(6-0, 191)
|
Restricted
|
OLB
|
John Simon
|
(6-1, 252)
|
Restricted
Allen played in 44 games, making 36 starts, in four seasons (2012-15) with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also started three postseason contests at left guard. In 2015, Allen started 8-of-12 games he appeared in, including seven at left guard and one at right tackle. He helped block for a Chiefs offense that ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored and sixth in rushing yards. Allen was originally selected by Kansas City in the second round (44th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Illinois.
In four years with the Oakland Raiders, Bergstrom appeared in 25 games and made four starts. In 2015, he played in all 16 games for the first time in his career and made his first three starts at center. Bergstrom played in nine games (one start) as a rookie in 2012, seeing playing time at guard and tackle. He then spent the 2013 season on Reserve/Injured and was inactive for all 16 games in 2014. Bergstrom was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round (95th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Utah.
In four seasons (2012-15) with the Miami Dolphins, Miller rushed for 2,930 yards and 19 touchdowns on
Check out a collection of the best shots from RB Lamar Miller's football career.
638 attempts (4.6 ypc) and caught 117 receptions for 887 yards and three touchdowns in 61 career games (48 starts). Over the past two seasons (2014-15), his rushing yardage total (1,971) ranks fourth in the NFL and his 16 rushing touchdowns rank third. Miller is one of only two players in the league to record 8-or-more rushing touchdowns in each of those years. He has also started 42 consecutive games, which is the third-longest streak among active NFL running backs.
In 2015, Miller caught a career-high 47 passes for 397 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 872 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 194 carries (4.5 ypc). In 2014, he notched his first career 1,000-yard rushing season. Miller entered the league as a fourth-round (97th overall) draft pick of the Dolphins in 2012.
In four years (2012-15) with the Denver Broncos, Osweiler completed 187-of-305 passes (61.3%) for
Check out a collection of the best shots of QB Brock Osweiler.
2,126 yards and
11 touchdowns in 21 games (seven starts). In 2015, he led Denver to a 5-2 record in seven starts, completing 170-of-275 passes (61.8%) for 1,967 yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions and an 86.4 passer rating. He was selected as AFC Offensive Player of the Week after winning his first career NFL start at Chicago (11/22/15), completing 20-of-27 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and a 127.1 passer rating. Osweiler was originally selected by the Broncos in the second round (57th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Arizona State.
Clark was acquired by the Texans in a trade with the Denver Broncos on Aug. 31, 2015. He played in 11 games last season in Houston and made four starts at both left and right tackle. A seven-year NFL veteran, Clark has appeared in 80 career games with 31 starts. He spent the previous five seasons (2010-14) with the Broncos prior to joining the Texans. Clark originally entered the league as a rookie free agent of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008.
Since joining the Texans in 2013, Lechler has totaled 266 punts for 12,533 yards (47.1 avg., 39.1 net), pinning 85 punts inside the 20-yard line. He holds franchise records for punting average in a career
Punter Shane Lechler, as a Texan, Raider and Texas A&M Aggie is profiled here in photos.
(47.1), single-season (47.6 in 2013 and 47.3 in 2015) and single-game (58.9 on 11/10/13 and 54.5 on 10/9/14). In addition, his 40.0 net average in 2013 was the second-highest mark in team history.
Lechler is a 16-year NFL veteran, having spent the first 13 years of his career in Oakland after being selected in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft. He is a six-time Associated Press All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection. In 254 career games played, Lechler ranks first in NFL history in career punting average (47.5), second in punting yards (60,748), third in punts inside the 20 (407) and fourth in punts (1,280).
Novak was signed by the Texans on Sept. 29, 2015 and in 13 games, made 18-of-21 (85.7%) field goals and 29-of-31 (93.5%) PATs for a total of 83 points scored. He also handled kickoff duties and recorded 23 touchbacks in 2015. Novak has played in 95 career games over eight NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins (2005-06), Arizona Cardinals (2005), Kansas City Chiefs (2008) and San Diego Chargers (2011-14). He has converted 138-of-168 (82.1%) field goals and 217-of-220 (98.6%) PATs for 631 total points.
Pleasant has played in 48 games (one start) for the Texans since being signed as a rookie free agent on May 14, 2012. He holds career totals of 42 tackles (31 solo), 22 special teams tackles, nine passes defensed, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hit and half of a sack. In 2015, Pleasant played in all 16 games and totaled career highs with 28 tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions. He also tied a career-best with eight special teams stops.
Bouye has played in 35 career games (eight starts) over three seasons (2013-15) with the Texans, recording 68 tackles (61 solo), 16 passes defensed, five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and nine special teams tackles. In 2015, he played in a career-high 15 games (two starts) and contributed with 14 solo tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions. In 2014, Bouye set career highs in every category as he tied for the team lead with three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. Bouye was originally signed by the Texans as a rookie free agent on May 10, 2013.
Simon was originally signed by the Texans from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad on Oct. 7, 2014. In 27 games played (eight starts) over the last two seasons (2014-15), he contributed with 58 tackles (40 solo), 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed. In 2015, Simon set single-season career highs in nearly every category as he played in all 16 games (eight starts) and totaled 49 tackles (36 solo), 5.0 sacks and 11 quarterback hits as part of Houston's third-ranked defense in the NFL. He also added four tackles on special teams.