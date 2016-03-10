Flurry of free agent moves made by Texans

(47.1), single-season (47.6 in 2013 and 47.3 in 2015) and single-game (58.9 on 11/10/13 and 54.5 on 10/9/14). In addition, his 40.0 net average in 2013 was the second-highest mark in team history.

Lechler is a 16-year NFL veteran, having spent the first 13 years of his career in Oakland after being selected in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft. He is a six-time Associated Press All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection. In 254 career games played, Lechler ranks first in NFL history in career punting average (47.5), second in punting yards (60,748), third in punts inside the 20 (407) and fourth in punts (1,280).

Novak was signed by the Texans on Sept. 29, 2015 and in 13 games, made 18-of-21 (85.7%) field goals and 29-of-31 (93.5%) PATs for a total of 83 points scored. He also handled kickoff duties and recorded 23 touchbacks in 2015. Novak has played in 95 career games over eight NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins (2005-06), Arizona Cardinals (2005), Kansas City Chiefs (2008) and San Diego Chargers (2011-14). He has converted 138-of-168 (82.1%) field goals and 217-of-220 (98.6%) PATs for 631 total points.

Pleasant has played in 48 games (one start) for the Texans since being signed as a rookie free agent on May 14, 2012. He holds career totals of 42 tackles (31 solo), 22 special teams tackles, nine passes defensed, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hit and half of a sack. In 2015, Pleasant played in all 16 games and totaled career highs with 28 tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions. He also tied a career-best with eight special teams stops.

Bouye has played in 35 career games (eight starts) over three seasons (2013-15) with the Texans, recording 68 tackles (61 solo), 16 passes defensed, five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and nine special teams tackles. In 2015, he played in a career-high 15 games (two starts) and contributed with 14 solo tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions. In 2014, Bouye set career highs in every category as he tied for the team lead with three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. Bouye was originally signed by the Texans as a rookie free agent on May 10, 2013.