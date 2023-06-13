Follow along Jalen Pitre's 2023 Media Day schedule 

The Texans in-house video production crew is shooting videos and photos with five or six smaller sets rolled into this big one. Pitre looks to be the first to arrive on set. He starts off underneath a massive display with highway signs for 610 and Kirby hanging above a backlit "H-Town Made" display. Fitting for the second-year player who grew up in Stafford, just 15 minutes from NRG Stadium. Pitre starts his day here bouncing between sets, posing, pointing, flexing and then doing it all over again with a helmet.

12:28 p.m. Pitre moves to the static portions of the set and gets photos taken. One of the setups is map of Houston.

Because the set is dark (with the exception of the backlighting), Pitre asks if Stafford was on the map. It was, someone on set confirms.

12:35 p.m. Pitre heads to the second set, a photo backdrop just a few hundred feet away. There, the photographers ask about his tattoos.

"It's like my whole life here," Pitre says while showing his left arm.

This offseason, the second-year safety got some new ink, including "Stafford" in big block letters. That's definitely its own closeups, which will be used for graphics. Harsh lighting and shadows are amped up for the Texans new campaign look.

12:45 p.m. Pitre wraps up at the photo station. The social team asks for his autograph on an iPad. The digital signature will get placed on a social media post at some point this season.

Derek Stingley Jr. walks by and the two comment on each other's uniforms looking sharp.

12:47 p.m. Pitre walks into the Green Room. Drake's "Wants and Needs" is playing loudly. In this room, Jackie Maldonado, Texans Director of Game Presentation and Live Entertainment Producer, will get players to tell fans to get loud, or quiet down or celebrate. She gives Pitre a few lines she wants him to yell out.

Pitre goes through every instruction as players begin filing in behind him: Jimmie Ward, Kenyon Green. The music changes a few times for Jalen to hit some celebratory moves: The Dougie, the Griddy, and a few he makes up along the way. The entire room is impressed.

We grab a golf cart to cut across the stadium floor (it's concrete these days) and head over to the visiting locker room for Pitre's next assignment.

1:01 p.m. Broadcast Network

CBS, the NFL and networks bring their own videographer and photographers to capture assets for their network. Stingley is finishing up here (we appear behind him in the Media Day schedule). Pitre takes over at the white backdrop for his shot list. As he is getting pictures taken, rookie Tank Dell arrives and watches for a bit. When Pitre finishes, the two dap each other up before Pitre heads to the second broadcast photo booth through a black curtain.

1:17 p.m. Stingley wraps up and the two swap places. Pitre walks in front of the green screen background.

"Let's start with the personality stuff," the videographer says.

Pitre goes through his celebrations, flexing, pointing to his jersey, pretending the ball is stuck to his hands (his signature "Sticky Hands" celebration from last season) until the crew is satisfied they have what they need.