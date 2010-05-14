For the most part, Casey aces spring classes at Rice

Texans tight end James Casey went back to school this semester to work on his college degree, taking 16 hours of class credit at Rice University in Houston.
A triple-major in economics, managerial studies and sports management with a minor in business, Casey began the semester with a 3.84 GPA. The 2009 rookie recently finished his final exams this spring, and the results weren't too shabby.
Casey reports he got an 'A' in macroenomic theory, an 'A-' in business law & economics, an 'A ' in golf, an 'A' in Statistics 385 (the class that we got footage of in March) and a 'D' in corporate finance. He also took a humanities class for credit and, though he has yet to receive the final grade, knows he's going to pass it.
As for the unsightly 'D' in corporate finance?
"That's a really hard class, but hey, 'D' is for Degree, I've heard," Casey said. "It's passing. I don't have to take it again."
Casey now has a 3.72 cumulative GPA and 13 hours of class remaining to graduate. If all goes according to plan, he'll finish his studies next spring after his second season with the Texans. He and his wife are also expecting their first child, a boy, within the next couple of weeks.