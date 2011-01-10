Foster nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year





Arian Foster is the NFL's 2010 rushing leader and a first-time Pro Bowler. Now he has a chance to add FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year to his impressive resume.

The second-year running back and former undrafted free agent out of Tennessee is one of three nominees for the award, along with Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles and Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner.

Voting began Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. CT at NFL.com/fedex. Fans can place their votes until Friday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. CT. The winner will be announced at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m. CT, at the Super Bowl XLV media center in Dallas.

Foster finished the season with 1,616 rushing yards, the highest rushing total by an undrafted player in NFL history, and 16 rushing touchdowns. In Week 1, he scored three touchdowns and rushed for a team-record 231 yards, a total that marks the second-best Kickoff Weekend rushing performance since 1933. He also became the first player in NFL history to rush for at least 200 yards and three touchdowns on Kickoff Weekend.

Foster registered eight 100-yard rushing games in 2010, tied for the most in the NFL this season, and had five games with multiple rushing touchdowns. His 2,220 yards from scrimmage also led the NFL in 2010.