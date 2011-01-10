Foster nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year

Jan 10, 2011 at 04:07 AM
Foster_400_jags.jpg


Arian Foster is the NFL's 2010 rushing leader and a first-time Pro Bowler. Now he has a chance to add FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year to his impressive resume.

The second-year running back and former undrafted free agent out of Tennessee is one of three nominees for the award, along with Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles and Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner.

Voting began Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. CT at NFL.com/fedex. Fans can place their votes until Friday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. CT. The winner will be announced at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m. CT, at the Super Bowl XLV media center in Dallas.

Foster finished the season with 1,616 rushing yards, the highest rushing total by an undrafted player in NFL history, and 16 rushing touchdowns. In Week 1, he scored three touchdowns and rushed for a team-record 231 yards, a total that marks the second-best Kickoff Weekend rushing performance since 1933. He also became the first player in NFL history to rush for at least 200 yards and three touchdowns on Kickoff Weekend.

Foster registered eight 100-yard rushing games in 2010, tied for the most in the NFL this season, and had five games with multiple rushing touchdowns. His 2,220 yards from scrimmage also led the NFL in 2010.

FedEx will make a $25,000 donation in the winning player's name to their local Safe Kids coalition during the week leading up to Super Bowl XLV.  As part of the program during the season, FedEx supported local Safe Kids coalitions by making weekly $2,000 donations in each of the winning players' names to their communities. The funding was used for pedestrian safety improvements throughout the year, from upgraded crosswalks and safety signs to traffic barriers and educational training for children.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach

The Houston Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as the team's sixth head coach in franchise history.

news

Statement from Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio on Lovie Smith

Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio part ways with Head Coach Lovie Smith.

news

Andre Johnson named finalist for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Houston Texans WR Andre Johnson has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year.

news

Texans at Titans postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT

Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting Nashville, kickoff for today's game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT.

news

Houston Texans DB Tavierre Thomas, WR Chris Moore, RB Dare Ogunbowale and DL Adedayo Odeleye recognized with off-field awards

Houston Texans DB Tavierre Thomas, WR Chris Moore, RB Dare Ogunbowale and DL Adedayo Odeleye recognized with off-field awards

news

Coach Cameron Campbell receives Houston Texans' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award.

news

Houston Texans and partners award $400,000 to 15 local nonprofits through Inspire Change Grant Funds

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community.

news

Houston Texans DL Jerry Hughes named finalist for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Houston Texans DL Jerry Hughes has been named a finalist for the 2022 NFL Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

news

Christian Kirksey named Houston Texans nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Houston Texans announced today that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

news

Injury Report Update: Texans vs. Titans

The Houston Texans made an injury report update leading into Tennessee.

news

A statement from Chair and CEO Cal McNair

Texans mutually agree to part ways with Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby.

news

Houston Texans announce Team Shop Jersey Exchange

The Houston Texans are offering fans the opportunity to exchange select former player jerseys for 44% off a new jersey throughout the team's Bye Week.

Advertising