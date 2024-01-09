Full circle: DeMeco Ryans reflects on journey as Texans capture division crown

If the Titans downed the Jaguars, the Texans first-year coach would have guided Houston to the first AFC South championship of his tenure.

After turning the game on midway through the third quarter, Ryans and family watched. Then, as the Titans held on for a 28-20 victory over the Jaguars – they celebrated.

"We were excited, I'm jumping up and down with my kids," Ryans said. "Excited that we were able to win the division thanks to the Titans getting a win. Just an exciting moment for me and my family to share that together."

It is the first AFC South championship for the Texans since the 2019 season and the seventh in franchise history.

"It's special to win the division," Ryans said. "That's always the goal. You know if you win the division, you're in the playoffs. So, that's the goal each and every year."

"We're proud of that accomplishment, proud of the work that our guys put in throughout the year and they went out and they earned it. I'm happy the way we earned it, there were a lot of tough, gritty wins."

The Texans will now face the Cleveland Browns for the second time in a matter of a month for a spot in the AFC Divisional Round.

Just getting into the dance that is the NFL Playoffs wasn't the final, ultimate goal for Ryans and the 2023 Texans. Their aspirations go beyond just winning the division and getting in.

"Our guys understand our goals and what we set out to accomplish," Ryans said. "As true competitors as we all are, we talk about it all the time. We didn't come this far just to come this far.

"Everybody's excited about it, happy about the division. Congrats, now we have to move on, we have to continue to play football and go win games in the playoffs. That's what it's about."