Gameday Merch: Limited Edition J.J. Watt t-shirt

When J.J. Watt returns to NRG Stadium on Sunday for his Ring of Honor induction ceremony presented by Ford, fans can greet him in an exclusive J.J. Watt t-shirt. The limited edition shirt will be available in the Texans Team Shop on gameday along with #99 J.J. Watt jerseys and #80 Andre Johnson jerseys.

Along with Watt, over 80 legends are attending Texans Legends Homecoming weekend.