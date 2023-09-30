Gameday Merch: Limited Edition J.J. Watt t-shirt

Sep 30, 2023 at 12:52 PM
Untitled (83)

When J.J. Watt returns to NRG Stadium on Sunday for his Ring of Honor induction ceremony presented by Ford, fans can greet him in an exclusive J.J. Watt t-shirt. The limited edition shirt will be available in the Texans Team Shop on gameday along with #99 J.J. Watt jerseys and #80 Andre Johnson jerseys.

Along with Watt, over 80 legends are attending Texans Legends Homecoming weekend.

Make sure to arrive early to get a free J.J. Watt cheer card presented by Ford to wave while you wear your new t-shirt during the halftime Ring of Honor induction ceremony. Watt will become the third member of the Ring of Honor, following Andre Johnson and Robert C. McNair.

Untitled (84)

