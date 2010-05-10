Get involved on ImaTexan.com!

I wanted to take a moment or two and ecourage all of my friends on ImATexan.com to really try and take the time this season and get involved in not only cheering on the Houston Texans at home games, but putting some effort into ImaTexan.com and building up your profiles!

Try visiting at LEAST once a week! If you attend Texans events, take pictures and post them here for all of us to see! I'm going to try and make a habit of posting pictures from all of my appearances throughout the summer and during the season as well. Let's get more involved and create an army of Texans fans and take over the WORLD!

Are you game? I'm game. ::high five::