Get loud: Texans Defense wants NRG Stadium rocking vs. Colts

The 2023 home opener is Sunday, and the Texans want NRG Stadium to be loud when the home team's on defense.

Houston hosts the Colts at noon CT, and it'll be the regular season home debut for Will Anderson, Jr. The third overall pick notched his first career sack Sunday in the loss to the Ravens, and also picked up six total tackles, one of which was for a loss. He's "excited" about the Colts contest and wants the fans to get vocal.

"To have all that noise out there, it really helps us a lot," Anderson said. "Gets the offense scattered a little bit. They can't hear, they make a bad snap or something like that, and we just keep turning up even more. I'm super-excited about this home game. I hope all the fans can come out and we can rock the place."

Linebacker Denzel Perryman signed with the Texans this offseason, and led the team in tackles on Sunday in Baltimore with 11. He wants it to be "sold out", and echoed Anderson's hopes for a noisy atmosphere when Indianapolis rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Colts offense is on the field.

"There's going to be a lot of great energy," Perryman said. "We need to bring a lot of energy to NRG Stadium."

Head coach DeMeco Ryans also wants the decibel levels turned up. A captain as linebacker for the franchise from 2006 through 2011, Ryans was a key component of the first-ever Texans playoff team in 2011. He remembered in a Monday afternoon press conference at NRG Stadium what the home crowd meant to that squad, and what it can do for the current one.

"In 2011 our defense was rolling and it was a credit to the fans and them being here, being in the stands being loud," Ryans said. "Especially on third down. Causing havoc and causing confusion for our opponent. We need that. On this Sunday we need our fans to come out and show that support. We need them to be in the stands. We need them to be loud, because that helps us. That gives us our competitive advantage."

To help ensure NRG Stadium is as loud as possible for DeMeco Ryans' and his team, be in your seat by 11:30 a.m. CT to welcome them to the field.

And if you can't make it to the game, you can donate your tickets through the Texans' program with VetTix or transfer them to someone who can bring the energy in your absence!