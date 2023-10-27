H-E-B Tailgater Stories - Big H Tailgate

Mainstays in the NRG Stadium Blue Lot, they were winners of the Week 2 H-E-B Tailgaters of the Game. It's not the first time they've won that award, and it won't likely be the last. Named for the late Henry Garza, a 35-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department, there are 26 Tailgater, and sometimes, the Big H Tailgaters crew swells to more than 50, and rain or shine they're always partying before kickoff.