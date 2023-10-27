H-E-B Tailgater Stories - Big H Tailgate

The Big H Tailgaters started out strong in 2002 haven't let up since.
Mainstays in the NRG Stadium Blue Lot, they were winners of the Week 2 H-E-B Tailgaters of the Game. It's not the first time they've won that award, and it won't likely be the last. Named for the late Henry Garza, a 35-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department, there are 26 Tailgater, and sometimes, the Big H Tailgaters crew swells to more than 50, and rain or shine they're always partying before kickoff.
"The menu varies depending on the opponent. For example, when the Texans have hosted the Dolphins, fish tacos have been the food of choice. If it's cold, piping hot chili and menudo is served. Regardless, H-E-B products like the tortillas, fresh guacamole and jalapeno poppers are ALWAYS in the mix. Melissa Garza, a daughter of founder Henry, explained why."
"We love H-E-B," Melissa Garza said. "We know the slogan is 'Here Everything's Better', but for us, H-E-B also stands for 'Henry's Everyone's Buddy'."
The Big H Tailgaters are now in the mix for the season-ending H-E-B Tailgater of the Year honors, which will be passed out before the home finale on December 31 against the Titans."
