H-E-B Tailgater Stories – Energia Tailgate

Some of the best parties started out small, but quickly develop into something much bigger.

That's certainly the case for "El Grupo Energia", a Red Lot tailgate group that began on the back of a few pickup trucks. Now, however, their setup boasts a custom-built tailgating trailer with a pair of 10-foot by 20-foot canopies. Juan Salazar has been there since the group began tailgating together in 2010, and he described what sets "El Grupo Energia" apart from others.

"If there's anything that makes us unique, it's our members' love for the game," Salazar said. "But more than anything is the love for our team."

They are set up bright and early before every Texans home game, and routinely go to one road contest per year as well. This year, they'll head to Nashville for the Week 15 matchup with the Titans.

Salazar also shared what the group's favorite foods are when they're together.

"Our go-to H-E-B products are definitely the homemade style flour tortillas and their fresh meats," Salazar said. "Also we can't forget the chips and salsas."