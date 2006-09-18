H.S. Coach of Week - Week 2

* HOUSTON*– This week's Houston Texans 5A Coach of the Week Award goes to Head Coach Craig Cripps of Northbrook High School. Cripps, in his first year at the helm of Northbrook, led the Raiders (2-1) to a 10-7 win over Waltrip. The Northbrook defense put in a great effort, holding Waltrip scoreless after a first quarter touchdown.
This week's Houston Texans 4A-under Coach of the Week Award goes to Head Coach Steve Van Meter of Friendswood High School. Coach Van Meter's Mustangs (2-1) overcame a third quarter deficit to beat Dayton 17-16. Friendswood receiver Matt McLaren's 18-yard fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the game winner.
Northbrook High School and Friendswood High School will each receive a $500 grant
in their coach's name for winning the Texans Coach of the Week Award. Also, each
coach will be recognized on HoustonTexans.com and NFLHS.com, and on the video
board at Reliant Stadium. Coach Cripps and Coach Van Meter will also be invited
to the Texans vs. Titans game on December 10 and will be recognized at the Houston
Football Dinner on January 23 alongside Texans players. Fox Sports Net Houston
is an associate sponsor of the Texans Coach of the Week Program.