Haden the first CB off the board at No. 7

Former Texans assistant head coach/offense Alex Gibbs got himself a left tackle with the sixth pick overall, as the Seattle Seahawks selected Russell Okung of Oklahoma State. Okung is the first draft pick of the Pete Carroll era. Eric Berry, the safety from Tennessee, went a pick earlier to the Chiefs.

The Browns' pick at No. 7 was one of the most unpredictable of this first round. Projections ranged from a defensive end to a linebacker to a wide receiver to a quarterback to a safety. It ended up being Florida cornerback Joe Haden, who was almost universally regarded as the top corner in the draft before he ran a pedestrian 40 at the combine. Turns out it didn't affect his draft stock after all.