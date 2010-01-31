Halftime by the numbers

The Pro Bowl is tied 17-17 at halftime. On the last play of the first half, Dolphins kicker Dan Carpenter missed wide right on a 36-yard field goal attempt that would have given the AFC the lead.

17-17: The score

158.3: Perfect passer rating for Texans quarterback Matt Schaub

14: Points the AFC scored in two series with Schaub at the helm

3: Points the AFC has scored in the four series since

2: TD passes for Schaub

1:Incompletion for Schaub on eight attempts

1: TD catch by Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, his first Pro Bowl TD

1: Sack by Texans defensive end Mario Williams, on Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter

3: Tackles by Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans, which ties Nnamdi Asomugha for the AFC lead