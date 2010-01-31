The Pro Bowl is tied 17-17 at halftime. On the last play of the first half, Dolphins kicker Dan Carpenter missed wide right on a 36-yard field goal attempt that would have given the AFC the lead.
Here's a look at halftime by the numbers:
17-17: The score
158.3: Perfect passer rating for Texans quarterback Matt Schaub
14: Points the AFC scored in two series with Schaub at the helm
3: Points the AFC has scored in the four series since
2: TD passes for Schaub
1:Incompletion for Schaub on eight attempts
1: TD catch by Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, his first Pro Bowl TD
1: Sack by Texans defensive end Mario Williams, on Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter
3: Tackles by Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans, which ties Nnamdi Asomugha for the AFC lead